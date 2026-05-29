Twenty-two ladies gathered at Vivaces for lunch on Wednesday, May 6. The luncheon organizer, however, was unable to attend due to a medical issue. She sent the group a picture from rehab after these pics were sent to her!
Twenty-two ladies gathered at Vivaces for lunch on Wednesday, May 6. The luncheon organizer, however, was unable to attend due to a medical issue. She sent the group a picture from rehab after these pics were sent to her!
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