Once again, Unit 49's adventurous putters, beginners and experts alike, hit the practice putting green at the Mountain View Golf Course for this year's Moonlight Putting event. Fifty golfers did their best under mostly cloudy conditions to beat the others. Personal flashlights saved the night as the course was well lit for some impressive scores. Marla Butcher and John Smith each tied for the low score of 28 for the 13 contested holes. The putting had followed a chicken taco buffet and beverages served at the MountainView Country Club. It was an enjoyable evening and a good time was had by all.

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