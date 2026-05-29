Twenty-six residents overtook the majority of the Agave for our "third Thursday" happy hour to wish the Snowbirds a fond farewell for the summer on Thursday, April 16. We look forward to having them return. We do like those raffles and Paul & Laurie Duxbury took home a whopping $30. I saw a lot of Cobb Salad vs Hamburgers being devoured. Next time, I will have to try it as it looked so delicious. Lots of conversations and visiting of friends/residents at the various tables. Our next Thursday happy our will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

On Wednesday, April 22, we only had four residents from Unit Two for our luncheon (Patty Field, Ivah Randall, BK Koch, and Myrna Kutchera) and one visitor (Tammy Brown). Besides the delicious food at Michelangelo’s, we had a leisurely good time getting to know each other better. Myrna has been a Unit Two resident for over 20 years. I have known and been friends with Patty, Ivah and Tammy for over 10 years. We had lots to talk about. As a side note to our Unit Two Ladies, for our Unit Two Ladies Luncheons, if you would like to bring a BFF or two that is not a Unit Two resident, please don’t hesitate to extend an invitation to join you. Makes for good conversation and knowing our SaddleBrooke neighbors better. Next Luncheon is scheduled at the Preserve on Thursday, June 11.

On Sunday, May 17th, about 20 of us are met at El Charro on Oracle for their Sunday Brunch. Yum!

On Thursday, June 4, we will congregate at the home of Carol and Larry Jones at 5pm, Bring something to share and it's sure to be a great time!

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On Saturday, July 11, get out of the heat and come to the BYOB PotLuck from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Center.

And, it's not to late to begin planning to attend the Holiday Party on Saturday, December 5 along with our neighboring Units 16, 17, and 18. The Wild Bunch will be playing their music and I'm not sure if they are the Wild Bunch or those on the dance floor!

So mark your calendars and I will.....

See ya there!