Nothing could be a better way to spend a beautiful October evening than on a golf-cart ride to seven homes supporting Unit 21’s annual Poker Run. Each of the residents, or “dealers,” provided a playing card to “players” to be used later in assembling a Poker hand. The “dealers” at each home also provided snacks and liquid refreshments to make the long drive around the Unit less stressful!
According to Co-chairs Judy Saks and Pat Huska, a total of 45 folks participated in the event. When all seven playing cards in sealed envelopes were in hand, everyone proceeded to the RoadRunner Grill for the official judging of the best five-card Poker hand. Ron Morris and Ron Andrea handled the judging.
Before the winners were announced, a great Lasagna dinner and all the fixin’s was served up on the patio by the RoadRunner staff. Tension built during the meal, until finally it came time for Judy Saks to announce the winners. The top three Poker hands netted a bottle of wine for both the women and men participants.
Yet another great evening of fun, food and fellowship was made possible by Judy, Pat, the two Rons, all of the “dealers” and volunteers who pitched in to help. And did I mention the beautiful weather?