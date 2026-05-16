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The conversion of the former Tucson Heart Hospital into El Rio’s newest, and largest, health center is now complete.

The 95,000-square-foot center, at 4888 N. Stone Ave., will serve up to 22,000 patients.

The former hospital, on Stone Avenue and East River Road, had been vacant for 14 years. It was gutted and redeveloped by Meridian and Tenet Healthcare, BWS Architects and Barker Contracting.

Local broker Richard Kleiner, with Picor, initiated and negotiated the deal on behalf of El Rio and Meridian.

Employees from El Rio’s Northwest Health Center, at 320 W. Prince Road, will transfer to the new location, along with more than 18,000 patients, when the Stone Avenue facility opens June 1.

The center expects to add providers and employees to support up to 4,000 patients in the coming year.

“We are at a critical juncture where the needs of our community for healthcare are growing exponentially,” said Clinton Kuntz, president and CEO of El Rio Health. “This is especially true for people facing challenging times. El Rio Health has been caring for the community for over 55 years (and) we are committed and passionate about serving our patients and community.”

The project was funded, in part, by charitable support, with the majority coming from the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation.