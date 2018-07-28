History: Good and passing ratings since 2016 until a probationary rating on June 8 followed by two failed reinspections on June 20 and June 30.
What the inspector saw: Beef, tofu and pho stock stored at unsafe temperatures; liquid from prepackaged squid dripping onto fish for sushi; employees handled dirty rags and raw and cooked food without washing hands; soiled wiping cloths used on food surfaces; slicer and cutlery stored as clean had food debris; dishwashing machine had no chemical sanitizer; two handwashing sinks had no soap; person in charge did not have required knowledge of food safety; manager not certified in food protection.
Follow-up: The site passed a third reinspection on July 11.
Comments: A new owner took over last week and problems have been corrected, manager Raymond Tran said.