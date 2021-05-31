Arizona Wildcats earn No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face GCU on Friday

The Arizona Wildcats can punch their ticket to Omaha at Hi Corbett Field – but it won’t be easy.

Arizona earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. As expected, the UA (40-15) will face Western Athletic Conference champion Grand Canyon (39-19-1) on Friday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.

The Tucson Regional, as ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson noted, is “loaded.” The other teams coming to Hi Corbett are UC Santa Barbara (39-18) and Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State (35-17-1). The Cowboys are ranked 14th in RPI. Those two will face off in the regional opener at 1 p.m. Friday.

Arizona is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and its third in six seasons under Jay Johnson. The tournament was not held last year after the pandemic nixed the season in early March.

This year marks the 15th time in program history that Arizona will host the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the second time the Wildcats will host at Hi Corbett. The first time, in 2012, they advanced to the College World Series and won the national championship.