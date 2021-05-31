 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats earn No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face GCU on Friday
breaking editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats earn No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face GCU on Friday

Branden Boissiere, left, Donta' Williams and the Arizona Wildcats are headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats can punch their ticket to Omaha at Hi Corbett Field – but it won’t be easy.

Arizona earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. As expected, the UA (40-15) will face Western Athletic Conference champion Grand Canyon (39-19-1) on Friday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.

The Tucson Regional, as ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson noted, is “loaded.” The other teams coming to Hi Corbett are UC Santa Barbara (39-18) and Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State (35-17-1). The Cowboys are ranked 14th in RPI. Those two will face off in the regional opener at 1 p.m. Friday.

Arizona is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and its third in six seasons under Jay Johnson. The tournament was not held last year after the pandemic nixed the season in early March.

This year marks the 15th time in program history that Arizona will host the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the second time the Wildcats will host at Hi Corbett. The first time, in 2012, they advanced to the College World Series and won the national championship.

The UA and GCU met twice during the regular season. The Lopes defeated the Wildcats 5-4 in 10 innings on April 13 in Phoenix. Arizona took the rematch 13-2 on May 4 in Tucson.

Should they advance, the Wildcats would face the winner of the Oxford Regional hosted by No. 12 overall seed Ole Miss. The other teams in that regional are Southern Mississippi, Florida State and Southeast Missouri State.

We'll have more on this developing story later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jay Johnson calls earning No. 5 overall seed a 'tremendous accomplishment' for Arizona baseball

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News