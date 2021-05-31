Will familiarity with foes help Arizona Wildcats navigate tough Tucson Regional?

“If I go back 15 years or 16 years,” Johnson said, “when I was busting my tail and cutting my chops in recruiting, you think about, ‘OK, who were the guys really doing that at that time?” It was Andrew Checketts, the coach at Santa Barbara. It was Josh Holliday. ...

“So it’s not a surprise that these are the guys that we’re facing off against.”

Home sweet home?

Arizona is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and its third in six seasons under Johnson. The tournament was not held last year after the pandemic shuttered the season in early March.

This year marks the 15th time in program history that Arizona will host the opening round. It’s the second time the Wildcats will host at Hi Corbett. The first time, in 2012, they advanced to Omaha.

Arizona has been dominant at home under Johnson. His overall winning percentage is .646 (203-111). At Hi Corbett, it’s .762 (128-40). In road or neutral-site games, it’s .514 (75-71).

“It’s enormous,” Johnson said of getting to play in Tucson. “It’s validation of a job well done for the season. I take a lot of pride in how we play at Hi Corbett Field. I know our players do as well.