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After losing to UCLA in its season opener a week ago, Arizona dropped from a preseason No. 5 ranking to No. 12 in the first weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season Monday.

The Bruins (2-0) moved up from No. 13 to No. 9 while the Wildcats' next ranked opponent, UConn, remained in the No. 4 spot.

Among UA's upcoming opponents, Houston was No. 8, Kansas was 15, Texas Tech 16, Arkansas 19 and BYU 23.