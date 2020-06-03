As coronavirus threatens to muffle McKale Center, Wildcats coach Sean Miller says 'there's so much unknown'

Miller said it’s up to his program to make the best of whatever conditions are ahead, but holds out hope because of the leadership around him and the fact that time is on basketball’s side.

“I think first of all we’re just eagerly anticipating a season, and we have four or five months before we get to that point,” Miller said. “You have college football, the NFL, and a lot of other things that will happen before we ever get started.

“When we spoke at our Pac-12 meetings this spring over Zoom, we had a lot of optimism and hope. We have some smart people in our conference — from the doctors to the (school) presidents to the commissioner — that are working with the best people in the world so I think they’ll lead us in the right direction.”

NCAA mandates and Pac-12 guidelines have paved the way for Miller to start working through offseason obstacles, months before games even begin. The NCAA shut down in-person recruiting through July 31, forcing UA coaches to Zoom and FaceTime their way to six signings after the restrictions began.