Nnaji posting big numbers again thanks to some help from his teammates — and his headband

“The statistics don’t lie ... Zeke produces,” Miller said. “The other thing about him is he doesn’t shoot it every time he catches it. Some of the best opportunities that we had tonight started just with him catching the ball.”

Another factor is Nnaji himself. He’s gotten better at dealing with the sort of defensive attention he’s generated since late November, even if he won’t take much credit for that himself.

“I would get doubled a lot in high school as well,” Nnaji said. “I think that helped a lot because I had to work on that a lot in high school, but we’ve really been doing a lot of different things in practices as well, preparing for those double teams.

“I give credit to my teammates because they know where to find me with the ball in spot and I’m able to hit it back out to them because they know where to go when I get the ball.”

Nnaji’s resumed efficiency wasn’t the only reason the Wildcats had reason to feel better about their frontcourt production against ASU, either. Freshman center Christian Koloko excelled in an extended opportunity for the second straight game, while UA played reserve forward Stone Gettings for the first time since he suffered a concussion and broken cheekbone on Nov. 29.