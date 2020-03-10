Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji made his presence felt right away this season for Arizona Wildcats

Both Nnaji and Mannion also made the five-player all-freshman team, along with Okongwu, Stewart and Terry.

The only uncertain question surrounding Nnaji isn’t up to him: That is, have the Wildcats been getting him the ball enough, considering his efficiency inside and everybody else’s inconsistency outside?

When Nnaji is available for comment after games, he routinely credits his teammates — “They got me the ball in great spots and I was able to finish,” he said in typical fashion after UA beat WSU on March 5 — but coach Sean Miller has given the impression often this season that something is being left on the table.

“Clearly, being able to get him the ball in scoring position is a big, big deal,” Miller said on Feb. 25, when answering a question about UA’s late-game failures in a loss to Oregon three days earlier. “A really, really big deal. Maybe the biggest deal that we have going on here at Arizona basketball in ’19-20.”

In other words, Nnaji’s numbers might even be better under different circumstances.

As it is, the 6-foot-11 forward from Minnesota leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (9.2) while shooting 50.3% from the field in Pac-12 games this season.