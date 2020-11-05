Citing 'best interest of the state,' Arizona denies public records request for NCAA Notice of Allegations

The University of Arizona refused to release its NCAA Notice of Allegations despite multiple public-records requests from the Star, saying in a letter sent Thursday that holding it back was "in the best interests of the state."
UA also said it would not release the NOA at this time because its request to move the case to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) means "there is a possibility of additional investigation by the NCAA."
However, the NOA's arrival means the NCAA's investigation has been finished. A move to the IARP would mean any additional investigation would not be done by the NCAA but instead by the IARP's Complex Case Unit, which consists of investigators and advocates not affiliated with the NCAA, member schools or conferences (though there is one NCAA enforcement staff member on the CCU panel).
In addition, UA said its decision was "in accordance with NCAA Bylaws," though IARP-bound Kansas released its NOA.
Here's the school's official response to the Star's requests:
"The University of Arizona has requested to have the NCAA enforcement matter referred to the NCAA’s IARP process. As a result of that request, there remains the possibility of additional investigation by the NCAA. Therefore, at this time, and in accordance with NCAA bylaws, the University is not releasing the notice of allegations (NOA) or its letter seeking referral to the IARP as it is in the best interest of the state for any additional investigation to be completed before disclosures are made. Following the conclusion of any additional investigation, the University is committed to releasing the NOA and its letter seeking referral to the IARP as it recognizes the public interest in its disclosure.
"In providing this information to you, your three public records requests set forth above are considered fulfilled and closed in accordance with Arizona public records laws."
