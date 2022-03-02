 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four-star 2023 guard Dusty Stromer lists Arizona among top four choices

  • Updated

Four-star 2023 guard Dusty Stromer announced he's down to Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA and Houston.

 Dusty Stromer Instagram post

Two days after five-star 2023 guard Kylan Boswell committed to Arizona, the Wildcats made a list of four schools from a four-star 2023 player, guard Dusty Stromer of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

On an Instagram post, Stromer also listed Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA.

Guard Dalen Terry wasted no time giving Stromer some “advice.”

“Don’t gotta say too much youngin,” Terry posted in reply to Stromer’s Instagram post. “We champs ova here.”

Because Arizona has clinched the No. 1 Pac-12 Tournament seed, the Wildcats’ tipoff times are set for however long they play next week in Las Vegas.

UA will open in the Pac-12 quarterfinals on Thursday March 10 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks against the winner of the No. 8 vs No. 9 game (currently, Stanford and ASU are in those slots based on their 8-10 records).

If UA wins that game, it will advance to a 7 p.m. semifinal on Friday March 11 on Pac-12 Networks against either the No. 4, 5 or 12 seeds. Currently, Oregon is fourth, Colorado is fifth, while OSU will be No. 12.

The championship game will be held on March 12 at 7 p.m. on FOX.

