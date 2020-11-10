In our ballot for Pac-12 basketball poll, UCLA, Oregon, ASU and Stanford at top

The Pac-12 asked those of us who regularly cover the league to submit predictions for the conference’s annual preseason poll, to be announced at Thursday’s Pac-12 (virtual) media day.

So after talking to all 12 head coaches over the summer, then considering recruiting classes, NBA Draft decisions, returning rosters, coaching history and some intangibles, here's the ballot I came up with:

(Note: While media vote on Pac-12 preseason and weekly awards, the league's 12 head coaches pick all postseason awards.)

1. UCLA

The Bruins return almost everyone from the team that made a remarkable turnaround under Mick Cronin in the middle of last season. While five-star point guard Daishen Nix went none-and-done, opting instead for the G League, the Bruins already have one of the league’s better point guards in Tyger Campbell and the return of Chris Smith from the NBA Draft pool gives UCLA the edge.

Last season: 19-12 overall; 12-6 Pac-12 (2nd)