Sean Miller out because Wildcats not meeting 'high expectations,' AD Dave Heeke says

"Success is important, both on and off the court, and we're constantly evaluating that," Heeke said. "We have not been as successful on the competitive side as we've wanted but there are a number of factors that impact that. As we look at those in totality and today as we stand, it's time for a change in that direction, and a change in leadership is the first step."

Heeke said UA president Robert C. Robbins agreed with his decision to make a change. While the full list of NCAA allegations was delivered before the season, and the Wildcats' season ended over a month ago, Heeke said he and Robbins "continued to work through the process" before ultimately making the decision on Tuesday night.

"At the conclusion of the season, we had the full body of work," Heeke said. "We knew where we stood and decided at that time."

In a statement, Robbins said it had "become clear that our men's basketball program — and our University — needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership. Arizona basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university."