In their never-ending scramble on the recruiting trail, Arizona coaches at least won't always have to step on a plane this offseason.

Already being able to attend the Section 7 high school team showcase every June at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, the UA staff also now has an easy commute to catch top clubs on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, which is making its first appearance at Mesa’s Legacy Park complex this weekend.

The in-state EYBL stop will give the Wildcats a chance to keep an eye on both of their committed class of 2024 players, five-star forward Carter Bryant and four-star guard Jamari Phillips, in addition to several top targets in the high school classes of 2024, '25 and '26.

Carter and Phillips are playing in the event together for the Paul George Elite club, which opened at 4 p.m. Friday against AZ Unity. They’re also scheduled to play on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., then finish up on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

In the EYBL’s first of four “regular season” stops outside of Atlanta last week — the finals are held in July at the Peach Jam near Augusta, Georgia — PG Elite was just 1-3, but both Bryant and Phillips stood out.

Bryant averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers over four games. Phillips averaged 14.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 28.6% (4 for 14) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are also expected to evaluate another top 2024 player, Labaron Philon, a 6-4 point guard from Alabama who decommitted from Auburn last week.

Philon, who averaged 9.0 points and had 18 assists to five turnovers in four EYBL games last weekend, told 247Sports.com that he has received interest from Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Houston, UConn, LSU, Arizona and Cal.

Of the 2025 players, Arizona has already offered a scholarship to 6-6 small forward Tounde Yessoufou, who is playing for the California-based Team Why Not on the EYBL circuit. Although Team Why Not was 0-4 last weekend, Yessoufou averaged 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.3% from the field.

UA has proved to be selective in the scholarships it offers under third-year coach Tommy Lloyd, especially with younger high school players, but the Wildcats are expected to hand out more 2025 offers as the spring proceeds.

Among the top possibilities to receive them are three other Southern Californians who are expected to play this weekend: Brayden Burries, a 6-4 combo guard from Riverside Polytechnic; Jovani Ruff, a 6-5 wing from Long Beach Poly; and Elzie Harrington, a 6-4 combo guard from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower.

Two of UA’s other top 2025 targets, guards Zoom Diallo and Dedan Thomas, are playing in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, which is stopping in Bryan, Texas, this weekend.