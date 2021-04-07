Wildcat blood not needed as UA president, AD search for Sean Miller's replacement

Heeke said he is looking for a coach with “integrity, competitiveness and a genuine care for the student-athetes,” and told the current players as much during a meeting Wednesday morning that also included coaches and staff members.

“These are difficult times,” Heeke said. “It’s a challenging time when you have to make a change. This is part of the adversity. But we will move quickly and we will hire an outstanding coach. Our goal is to help them with their experience here in all facets of their college experience and beyond.

“We want them to meet their goals. We want them to compete for championships and we want them to excel at a high level. I told them that we are 100% committed to that and we will go out and find an excellent head coach for this program.”

At the same time, Heeke also has to find a coach who is willing to deal with what could be additional NCAA sanctions on top of the postseason ban the school self-imposed this season. Arizona’s NCAA infractions case is stuck in the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, and there is no known timeline over when it will be resolved. The IARP has yet to finish any of its six cases.

So where can Heeke turn? Early speculation focuses on these names: