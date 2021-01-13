Wildcats see ESPN appearance as a chance to show they're worldwide leaders in women's hoops

Sam Thomas signed with Arizona four years ago, in part because she believed the vision that Adia Barnes had for the program and how she would factor in the Wildcats’ turnaround.
Thomas has experienced a lot of things she never expected, from the lows of winning only six games in her freshman year and having her first appearance in the NCAA Tournament canceled last spring to the highs of winning the WNIT in her sophomore year, upsetting Stanford and Oregon State last year and being ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this season.
Thursday brings another high: an appearance on ESPN.
The 11th-ranked Wildcats will host No. 10 Oregon at 5 p.m. in a game that will be called by Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe — ESPN’s top women’s basketball crew.
“It definitely means a lot,” Thomas said. “I never thought in my first year that something like this would happen. Now, knowing that we actually get a game on ESPN, like (a) big production, I’m really excited to go out there and actually play and represent Arizona the best that I can knowing … basically the whole world is watching because it’s ESPN. It’s just going to be a fun time.”
Thursday’s game marks the first time in program history that Arizona’s women have played a regular-season home game on ESPN. The national exposure is welcomed by coach Adia Barnes.
“It gives you more national recognition so people from all over the country can watch Aari (McDonald) play. For the first time they can watch Lauren (Ware), can watch Cate (Reese), and Trinity (Baptiste). I think it gives you national recognition and it puts your program on the map. It’s great for Arizona women’s basketball, and the University of Arizona,” she said.
“I think that you see what your team is made of, because it’s going to be similar to a tournament, to big games. How are people going to perform when the lights are on? And that’s hard. That’s when stars are made, that’s when the big shots are supposed to happen, that’s when you have to come to play. I think for us, it’s another measurement of where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
Beating Oregon would mark another major step in the Wildcats’ climb. Oregon holds a 10-game winning streak against the UA, which last won in the series six years ago.
Last season, the Wildcats came close to winning in McKale. Thomas hit two free throws with 38 seconds left to pull Arizona to within three points of the Ducks, 67-64. The Wildcats fouled Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu, who hit four free throws of her own down the stretch. The Ducks won, 71-64.
Ionescu and fellow stars Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally have left for the WNBA, but the Ducks still pose a major challenge. Barnes said Oregon may actually be better, if not deeper.
“They have more balance; they’re not relying on one person,” she said.
Four players — Erin Boley, Te-Hina Paopao, Nyara Sabally and Taylor Mikesell — average 10 points or more per game. And the Ducks have a 6-foot-7-inch forward, Sedona Price, who Barnes said has a “beautiful fadeaway jumper inside that you can’t guard.”
Oregon has experience playing in big games on a big stage. For the Wildcats, this is all new.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to leave your legacy,” Barnes said.
“For us, we are an up-and-coming program. We are just evolving. We’re not there yet. We haven’t arrived (but) we’re getting better. For us to perform well is another reason for people to talk about the program … Oregon has been there, done that. They did it last year with Sabrina a few times. And this is our first opportunity — it’s a great opportunity. I am challenging our team to step up to the plate.”
Barnes said she wishes fans could be in attendance on Thursday night, saying Arizona likely would have sold the game out.
“So I’m sad about that,” Barnes said. “Because with us and having the hype of the big game and having 15,000 people (in the stands), you get energized so much and it creates a really tough environment to play in. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. But then everybody’s dealing with that.
“I’m just sad for the Trinitys or the Aaris that can’t experience that as a part of your last year … Trinity has never seen an Arizona crowd. She’s never felt what it’s like to play for 10,000 people. That’s unfortunate. But it is what it is. We’re blessed to be playing. We have an opportunity so let’s make the best out of it and bounce back.”