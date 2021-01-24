Wildcats, Sun Devils meet again as ASU tries to find its footing

So to recap, that’s four different starters missing games — only one of which was because of COVID-19 — three other guys out plus one week-long pause for the entire team.

Meanwhile ... ASU hasn’t won a game since escaping GCU by a point back on Dec. 13.

“I do feel like we’ve got to be in one of the tiers that have gotten the worst of it,” Hurley said last week, when asked about the big picture he’s faced this season. “I don’t know what other schools you can throw into that because there’s so much happening nationally, with teams going into pauses and they’re losing players. But it started at Cal for us… and then the pause.”

Of course, as Hurley indicated, every team can make some sort of excuses this season.

The difference is that the Sun Devils don’t really have to. UA coach Sean Miller did that for them.

“You know, the team that we played tonight was at their full allotment, or as close to it, as they’ve had,” Miller said after UA’s win Thursday. “They’ve really dealt with COVID and injuries and a lot of situations that aren’t going to allow them to be successful. But now that they have Remy Martin back and Graham, you just kind of look at their team, and they have the ability to really play well.”