Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace enters transfer portal

CRW is in the transfer portal.

Arizona standout cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who was a four-year starter for the Wildcats, announced on his social media platforms Tuesday afternoon that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Roland-Wallace joined wide receiver Anthony Simpson as players to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

"My time here at the University of Arizona has been more than a blessing," Roland-Wallace said in the post. "These past few years have been more than I could ever ask for. Through the instability and uncertainty, I have always been resilient and faithful and I've given nothing less than than 100% of myself throughout this journey.

"I am beyond grateful for all of the amazing people that I've met. I've formed bonds and friendships that I hope last a lifetime."

The 6-foot, 205-pound Palmdale, California native signed with the Wildcats in 2019 for the first official class of the Kevin Sumlin era. Roland-Wallace signed with Arizona despite a late push by nearby USC.

Roland-Wallace started at cornerback in 37 of the 41 games he played in from 2019-22 and registered 169 tackles, 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in four seasons.

Roland-Wallace was a mainstay cornerback in Arizona's defense the last two years as the counterpart to Treydan Stukes and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford. Roland-Wallace conceivably could've entered the NFL draft, but opted to use the last year of his college eligibility somewhere else.

Roland-Wallace becomes the latest starter to leave the Wildcats' defense after Jedd Fisch's second season at the UA. Other notable defensive players to leave Arizona for the transfer portal include safety Jaxen Turner, defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, defensive lineman Paris Shand and linebacker Kolbe Cage. The Wildcats have 18 departures in the transfer portal, with one addition: former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa.