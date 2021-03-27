‘I love it’: UA All-American-turned-coach Ricky Hunley has rediscovered his happy place

Now he’s imparting his wisdom on a new generation of Wildcats who are eager to soak it all up.

“He’s just got a story for everything,” defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell said. “He’s been everywhere. He’s done everything. He’s just a boatload of knowledge.”

Hunley remembered spring practice under Larry Smith as demanding and physical but ultimately rewarding.

“Learning to be accountable not just to yourself but to your teammates,” Hunley said. “Spring ball is fun, but it’s not fun. If you love football, if you love to hit, that part of it’s fun. All the conditioning and the other stuff, it’s necessary, but it’s not necessarily fun.”

Defensive end Jason Harris said it’s easy for the players to relate to Hunley because he has experienced what they’re going through now. They get a reminder every time they enter the Davis Sports Center, where Hunley’s image hangs from the rafters.

“I remember one day I came here,” tight end Bryce Wolma said. “Coach Hunley was like, ‘Are you up there?’ He pointed right there. I was like, ‘No, I’m not.’ He’s like, ‘You need to be trying to get up there.’ So it’s motivation seeing him up there. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s done it at the highest level.”