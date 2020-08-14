Football's cancellation could cost University of Arizona up to $65 million, AD says

“We will continue to support them academically, medically, mental-health wise — all of those wraparound services. We don’t want to harm that for as long as we possibly can. And we think we can put strategies together that will allow us to do that.”

Without football games being played, UA will save some in expenses. In 2016-17, UA reported $2.31 million in game-day expenses and another $1.04 million in travel related to football, while recruiting ($519,000) is also likely being reduced now since in-person visits have been forbidden during the pandemic.

Still, whatever it does, UA won’t be able to offset a $60-$65 million loss within the fiscal year even if it cut all nonrevenue sports, or even if it laid off its entire staff, suggesting a loan or massive fundraising may be necessary.

Heeke said UA is continuing to appeal to donors, telling them that their dollars are now pivoted solely to student-athlete services, while Nelson noted that Wisconsin launched a separate fundraising drive after the Big Ten also canceled fall sports.

The website for the “Badger Legacy Campaign” says that “without financial support from our community, the experience we love as Badgers could be at risk” because of a revenue shortfall it estimated in excess of $100 million.