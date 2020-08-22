Impact of no football leaves UA budget in gray area

The way Arizona books revenues, not playing football this fall looks even worse for its athletic department.

Of the roughly $27 million Arizona has received in media rights via the Pac-12 over the most recent prepandemic years, 85% of it was assigned to football, or about $23 million.

So, no football games, no $23 million? Or something else?

As it turns out, the gray area is immense. It could be $23 million less … or it could be almost nothing less.

There are many reasons why.

For one thing, the 85% figure is not a measure exactly of what the networks are paying for football games within their package, but the high end of an industry standard for assigning media rights money to football versus men’s basketball.

“I think it’s a reporting strategy,” UA AD Dave Heeke said. “We begin to estimate revenues and build revenues centered around football, and then report that way, so I don’t know what all the smaller buckets that add up to that larger bucket. But I don’t use that as a hard number, that is, that if football goes away, all of it goes away.”