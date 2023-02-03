Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells died of natural causes secondary to a bacterial infection, the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday.
The county released its report one week after Wells' death, which was announced Monday by the UA.
Specifically, the medical examiner's office determined that Wells' death was due to "natural causes secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection."
Strep throat is a common and treatable form of streptococcal bacterial infection, but other types can be more severe.
Wells, 23, competed for the Wildcats from 2018-22, specializing in the breaststroke, and was still listed on the swim team's roster at the time of his death.
Wells was from Manteca, California, and attended Ripon High School, where he set school records in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 and 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. He earned bronze medals at CIF Sections in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
"Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader who was a member of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was passionate about serving in the community," UA athletic director Dave Heeke wrote in his "Wildcat Wednesday" newsletter this week.
"He was also known for his smile that would light up a room and was a compassionate Wildcat who cared for all of his teammates as well as student-athletes from all our programs. Ty earned his college degree in May and was very proud to represent the University of Arizona as a Wildcat. We are grateful for his impact in the lives of countless members of the Arizona Wildcat community.
"We are keeping the Wells family, as well as Ty’s friends, teammates, colleagues and loved ones, in our thoughts as we remember this tremendous young man."
