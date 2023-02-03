"Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader who was a member of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was passionate about serving in the community," UA athletic director Dave Heeke wrote in his "Wildcat Wednesday" newsletter this week.

"He was also known for his smile that would light up a room and was a compassionate Wildcat who cared for all of his teammates as well as student-athletes from all our programs. Ty earned his college degree in May and was very proud to represent the University of Arizona as a Wildcat. We are grateful for his impact in the lives of countless members of the Arizona Wildcat community.