Summer check-in: Catching up with John Court and the Arizona gymnastics team

“They were here, but they couldn’t get inside,” Court explained. “So we had to send them pictures, videos and things like that.”

Court’s closing proposal to both was that if they enjoyed the virtual tour, just wait until they saw it in person. That sold Mueller and LaRusso who will be Wildcats with Fears in the fall to form a talented freshman trio.

Assembling the 2021-22 team

Youth will once again be a hallmark of the upcoming GymCats roster. The team will have MacKinzie Kane as the lone senior on the roster and Court expects the group of seven juniors to lead the way.

“Every one of the juniors is a leader, they all can step up and know the expectations that are set for them” he said.

Combine the current makeup of the roster with the arriving freshman trio, and Court believes it could result in one of the best collections of talent he’s had since coming to UA.

“It might be the best team on paper in I don’t know how many years,” he said. “But paper has to show up in McKale. Right now, we feel really good about it.”

Must-watch athlete

Malia Hargrove was named the GymCats’ MVP in the 2021 spring season and for good reason. In her sophomore year, Hargrove put together one of the best season’s by a UA gymnast and advanced all the way to the NCAA Championships, where she earned a 9.8625 on floor.

