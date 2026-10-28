In past years, the committee has shown an unfortunate obsession with loss totals and repeatedly declined to place 9-3 teams into the at-large field.

It might not have a choice this season.

— Notre Dame's position

The Irish receive special consideration within the CFP selection process: They are guaranteed an at-large berth if ranked in the top 12 at the end of the season.

They have one loss thus far (at BYU) and dates with two ranked teams in November (Miami and SMU).

At 11-1, they would be a lock for the top 12.

At 9-3, they would have no quality wins and no chance to make the field.

But what if they split the matchups with No. 1 Miami and No. 19 SMU and finish 10-2? Their position in the initial rankings will offer clues as to the thickness of the cushion on which Notre Dame's season rests.

— Big 12 respect ... or not?

Based on records, the Big 12 is vastly better positioned for the CFP than in either of the past two seasons. It has four teams with fewer than two losses (Utah, BYU, Arizona and Texas Tech), the same total as the Big Ten.

Granted, that could change for both leagues this weekend. But it will be fascinating to watch the committee's treatment of the zero- and one-loss teams from the Big 12 compared to their equivalents in the Big Ten.

Keep in mind, the Big 12 is 6-7 against other power conferences, while the Big Ten is 4-10.

— The Group of Six status