Fifita received first-team all-conference honors last year but, like Arizona, was an afterthought when the 2026 season began. The Big 12 placed four teams in the AP preseason poll; the Wildcats were not one of them. The list of betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy went 15 players deep. Fifita wasn't one of them.

As a result, his Heisman campaign began far off the pace in the same fashion as so many other elite players from the region. The curious case of Stanford's Christian McCaffrey best illustrates the challenge.

During the 2015 season, McCaffrey broke one of the most hallowed records in the sport, Barry Sanders’ mark for all-purpose yards. But he finished second in the Heisman race to Alabama’s Derrick Henry in large part because of exposure, or lack thereof: 55 percent of McCaffrey’s record-breaking yardage total came in games that started at 10 p.m. or later on the East Coast.

Fifita has encountered much the same issue during his career generally and this season specifically.

The Wildcats did not play a marquee non-conference game in September that demanded a premier broadcast window on Fox or ABC. They have been on TNT or ESPN2 several times. Fifita's best game statistically, against Northern Illinois, was at night.

We mentioned Bachmeier previously. Here's some context: Fifita's first seven games drew fewer TV viewers (approximately 7 million) than Bachmeier's performance against Notre Dame (9 million).

One game outdrew seven — and not by a little.

That's the power of the big stage.