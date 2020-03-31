Greg Hansen: Coronavirus calculus could change way athletic departments operate forever

The ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic are sure to hit college athletics with a devastating financial blow. The model for college athletics is likely to be turned inside out.

Soon, paying the bills is likely to become more important than spending the money. Cost containment, which has largely been ignored by Power 5 Conference schools for the last 25 years, is apt to be dusted off and reapplied.

For example, in the fiscal year 2018, the UA athletic department received $23.9 million in gifts from donors. Those boosters created their wealth in every conceivable part of the business world — dentists, car-rental firms, plumbers, investment management. One of those donors was the Sam Levitz furniture company, which last week laid off 628 Southern Arizona employees.

The aftershocks of those layoffs and many others in Tucson will ultimately affect the UA athletic department.

Many of those UA donors are likely to reevaluate how much they will contribute to sports, or if they continue to contribute at all. Many of them are strongly involved in the stock market, which has plunged.

“Advertising in college sports could drop like a rock,” former Utah athletic director Chris Hill told Salt Lake City radio station 97.5 The Zone. “If that happens, it’ll really be tough.”

Then there’s the football season, the economic engine for most athletic departments.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline that he’ll examine the possibility of a disputed season “in the next week or two.”