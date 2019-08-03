Throughout the summer, Star columnist Greg Hansen is catching up with some of the most notable names in Tucson sports history. This story is another in a series scheduled to run Sundays and Wednesdays in the Star.

• Willie Morales: Former big-leaguer finds new calling as a Tucson paramedic.

• Laura Espinoza-Watson: Former UA softball slugger calls her two children, prospects in their own right, her biggest "home runs."

• Phil Ferranti: Golfer turned restauranteur might be the most interesting man in the world.

• Sheila Baize: Former TUSD administrator enjoying life on the links after a career spent being "the heavy."

• Crissy Perham: Olympic swimmer is now passionate about CrossFit, her family.

• Ron Beyer: Former UA football star stayed in Tucson, turned pro focus to business and missile support systems.

• Jimmy Johnson: State champion basketball player became "baseball guy," worked with Derek Jeter.

• Dana Burkholder: Former UA setter training next generation of volleyball stars.

• Jim Arneson: Lineman played for Cats, Cowboys before becoming home-building titan.

• Scott Leber: Soccer took Salpointe star to places he couldn’t have expected.

• March Barcelo: Former Sun Devils, minor-league standout has found new pitch in Florida.