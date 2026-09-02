Hometown Showdown is a recurring reader-voting series built around local pride, school spirit and friendly rivalries. Every other week, readers vote on a new category. Cast your vote now in this week’s poll.
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Hometown Showdown is a recurring reader-voting series built around local pride, school spirit and friendly rivalries. Every other week, readers vote on a new category. Cast your vote now in this week’s poll.
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The Salpointe Catholic-Marana high school football rivalry remains intense, as Salpointe won 28-7 in a rain-delayed game marked by high emotio…
This week’s 26 matchups involving Southern Arizona teams.
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