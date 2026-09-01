Salpointe senior Jake Bondi took the following kickoff back 85 yards from the visitors' side of the field to the home corner of the end zone in an immediate response.

"I caught the ball at the 15-20 (yard line) and I was going and once I saw the hole open up, I just knew I was gone," Bondi said. "Once I got past the 50, I knew no one was catching me."

All three Salpointe figures who gave interviews on Thursday night did not hold back when asked about their silence towards pre-game trash talk, and how the Lancers let their play do the talking.

"We kept our mentality focused on what we can do to improve ourselves instead of talking online," Bondi said. "I think it really showed today."

The remainder of the 2026 schedule presents challenges for both parties in Thursday night's game.

Marana's immediate fix is at quarterback, as filling the shoes of the state's leading passer in Colten Meyer has proved to be a challenging prospect. It doesn't get easier with Waddell Canyon View and Yuma Catholic staring down the barrel in Weeks 2 and 3.

"We've had one quarterback the last three years, so we are still working through that," Steward said. "As far as the schedule goes, we do it that way to let us know who we are as a team and what we need to fix right now before we get into (region) play."

For the Lancers, Salpointe plays one of the most challenging schedules in Arizona as the lone 6A school in Tucson. Nationally-ranked programs like Chandler and Basha ominously loom on the horizon.