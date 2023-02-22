Gilbert Campo Verde stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 73-53 win over Vail Cienega in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Recently on Feb. 16, Vail Cienega squared off with Sierra Vista Buena in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.