 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flowing Wells falls short in bid for first girls hoops title in 13 years
editor's pick alert top story
goodyear MIlLENNIUM 62, FLOWING WELLS 39

Flowing Wells falls short in bid for first girls hoops title in 13 years

Flowing Wells’ Navine Mallon grabs a rebound in Saturday’s Class 5A state title game loss to Goodyear MIllennium.

 Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star

GILBERT — Flowing Wells High School’s quest to win its first state championship in girls basketball state championship in 13 years was cut short on Saturday, when the fifth-seeded Caballeros (15-4) fell to No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (15-4) 62-39 for the Class 5A title at Mesquite High School.

“Millennium just played their best,” Flowing Wells coach Michael Perkins said. “They scored buckets on us from all over the place, and we just didn’t have our best stuff today. It was a struggle today.”

Although space for spectators were limited to mask-wearing family members due to COVID-19 restrictions, the raucous atmosphere provided a dose of normalcy as both teams put a bow on the pandemic-affected season.

Millennium jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first half, but the Caballeros stayed close by forcing eight turnovers.

Flowing Wells senior Milinda Arguellez, who averaged 16.7 points per game before Saturday, went scoreless in the first half on 0-for-4 shooting. Still, the Cabs, led by sophomore Navine Mallon’s eight points, trailed just 26-15 at halftime.

Flowing Wells’ Sydney Lomeli-Capen out rebounds Millennium’s Reese Grimsley during their Class 5 State Championship game at Mesquite High School.

“Millennium is a good squad and they had a good defensive game plan. They’re tall and physical and made every bucket tough,” Perkins said.

Tigers standout guard and Grand Canyon commit Kassidy Dixon had a near double-double in the first half, scoring nine points — with all of her production coming near the basket — and grabbing nine rebounds. Dixon finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Millennium struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 1 for 7 from 3-point range in the first half. The Tigers got hot in the third quarter, led 36-18 and then 51-28 heading into the fourth.

Arguellez sparked Flowing Wells in the third quarter, shooting 4 for 5 from the field and scoring 10 points, but the Caballeros had no answer for Millennium’s drive-and-dish offensive attack.

“I loved playing for this program,” said Arguellez, who finished with 13 points.

“I love all the girls and Coach. I loved playing for this program, because it was all about loyalty and family, and we just stuck together until the end.”

Flowing Wells’ Leamsi Acuna drives to the basket against Millennium during their Class 5A State Championship game at Mesquite High School Saturday March, 20, 2020.

Flowing Wells ended its season winning five its final six games, and could be in position to compete for another state championship in 2022. Mallon returns, as does fellow sophomore star Leamsi Acuna.

“I’m super proud of that senior class,” Perkins said.

“They worked really hard and were committed to the program for four years, so they were a blessing and a bunch of kids that I’ll remember forever. … That sophomore class is very promising, so we’ll get back to work and keep going.”

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Junior racers start 2021 season at Tucson Dragway

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News