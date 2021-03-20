Flowing Wells falls short in bid for first girls hoops title in 13 years

GILBERT — Flowing Wells High School’s quest to win its first state championship in girls basketball state championship in 13 years was cut short on Saturday, when the fifth-seeded Caballeros (15-4) fell to No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (15-4) 62-39 for the Class 5A title at Mesquite High School.
“Millennium just played their best,” Flowing Wells coach Michael Perkins said. “They scored buckets on us from all over the place, and we just didn’t have our best stuff today. It was a struggle today.”
Although space for spectators were limited to mask-wearing family members due to COVID-19 restrictions, the raucous atmosphere provided a dose of normalcy as both teams put a bow on the pandemic-affected season.
Millennium jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first half, but the Caballeros stayed close by forcing eight turnovers.
Flowing Wells senior Milinda Arguellez, who averaged 16.7 points per game before Saturday, went scoreless in the first half on 0-for-4 shooting. Still, the Cabs, led by sophomore Navine Mallon’s eight points, trailed just 26-15 at halftime.
“Millennium is a good squad and they had a good defensive game plan. They’re tall and physical and made every bucket tough,” Perkins said.
Tigers standout guard and Grand Canyon commit Kassidy Dixon had a near double-double in the first half, scoring nine points — with all of her production coming near the basket — and grabbing nine rebounds. Dixon finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Millennium struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 1 for 7 from 3-point range in the first half. The Tigers got hot in the third quarter, led 36-18 and then 51-28 heading into the fourth.
Arguellez sparked Flowing Wells in the third quarter, shooting 4 for 5 from the field and scoring 10 points, but the Caballeros had no answer for Millennium’s drive-and-dish offensive attack.
“I loved playing for this program,” said Arguellez, who finished with 13 points.
“I love all the girls and Coach. I loved playing for this program, because it was all about loyalty and family, and we just stuck together until the end.”
Flowing Wells ended its season winning five its final six games, and could be in position to compete for another state championship in 2022. Mallon returns, as does fellow sophomore star Leamsi Acuna.
“I’m super proud of that senior class,” Perkins said.
“They worked really hard and were committed to the program for four years, so they were a blessing and a bunch of kids that I’ll remember forever. … That sophomore class is very promising, so we’ll get back to work and keep going.”