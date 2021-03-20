Flowing Wells falls short in bid for first girls hoops title in 13 years

GILBERT — Flowing Wells High School’s quest to win its first state championship in girls basketball state championship in 13 years was cut short on Saturday, when the fifth-seeded Caballeros (15-4) fell to No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (15-4) 62-39 for the Class 5A title at Mesquite High School.

“Millennium just played their best,” Flowing Wells coach Michael Perkins said. “They scored buckets on us from all over the place, and we just didn’t have our best stuff today. It was a struggle today.”

Although space for spectators were limited to mask-wearing family members due to COVID-19 restrictions, the raucous atmosphere provided a dose of normalcy as both teams put a bow on the pandemic-affected season.

Millennium jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first half, but the Caballeros stayed close by forcing eight turnovers.

Flowing Wells senior Milinda Arguellez, who averaged 16.7 points per game before Saturday, went scoreless in the first half on 0-for-4 shooting. Still, the Cabs, led by sophomore Navine Mallon’s eight points, trailed just 26-15 at halftime.

“Millennium is a good squad and they had a good defensive game plan. They’re tall and physical and made every bucket tough,” Perkins said.