High schools countdown: Sabino's Luke Thompson is a ball-hawk with a chance to do more as a senior

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona in the days leading up to the season.

Name: Luke Thompson

Rundown: Thompson is a 6-foot-1-inch senior at Sabino. He primarily plays linebacker but also sees time at tight end and fullback.

Who he is: Thompson is a “naturally-gifted playmaker on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Ryan McBrayer said. The senior enters his final high school season as the unquestioned leader of the Sabino defense.

On Friday nights, Thompson’s purple No. 5 jersey can be found wherever the football is. His 102 tackles in 2019 — an average of 8.5 per game — were second on the team.

Thompson lines up when the Sabercats have the ball, too.

“He’ll just do it all,” McBrayer said.

Thompson could take an even larger role, if that’s possible. Marceise Stubblefield, who led the team with 112 tackles in 2019, has graduated.

The plan in 2020 is for Thompson to have his biggest impact on defense.