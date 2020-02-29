'Legendary': Salpointe Catholic works overtime to deliver first-ever state basketball title

PHOENIX — Braden Miller raced up court and chucked the basketball high in the air. The clock reached 0:00, and the party was on.

Salpointe Catholic won its first state championship Saturday afternoon, a 54-48 overtime thriller over top-seeded Peoria that occurred after the Lancers held the Panthers scoreless in overtime at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Miller’s layup in the final minute of overtime pushed Salpointe’s lead to four points and cemented the long-awaited Class 4A state title.

“Legendary, man. Nobody else has done it,” said Evan Nelson, who led the Lancers with 17 points. “We did it.”

The ball had barely come back down to earth by the time the entire Salpointe team had swarmed the court and tackled each other to form a massive dogpile. This celebration was making up for all of the soul-crushing moments from years past: Salpointe lost in state title games in 2017 and 2018, and fell in last season’s semifinals. The same team, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, eliminated Salpointe all three years.

“We just finished,” Lancers head coach Jim Reynolds said as he watched his players cut down the nets. “That’s been the thing that I think over the three years that I’ve coached that we’ve gotten better at.”