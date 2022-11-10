Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic falls in Class 4A state semifinals

Senior Frankie Pieroni posted a team-high 24 kills and freshman Katie Mobley added 11, but visiting Scottsdale Arcadia outlasted host Salpointe Catholic 16-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Thursday night to advance to the Class 4A state championship match.
Pieroni added 18 digs for the top-seeded Lancers in their season-ending loss.
The Lancers (28-7) tore through the 4A bracket, beating Gilbert Mesquite in straight sets to open the playoffs before edging eighth-seeded Mica Mountain 25-19 ,25-13, 26-28, 25-19 in the quarters.
Fifth-seeded Arcadia advances to play No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills in Saturday’s final. The championship match will start at 3 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.