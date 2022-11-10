 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic falls in Class 4A state semifinals

  • Updated
High school volleyball logo — girls

Senior Frankie Pieroni posted a team-high 24 kills and freshman Katie Mobley added 11, but visiting Scottsdale Arcadia outlasted host Salpointe Catholic 16-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Thursday night to advance to the Class 4A state championship match.

Pieroni added 18 digs for the top-seeded Lancers in their season-ending loss.

The Lancers (28-7) tore through the 4A bracket, beating Gilbert Mesquite in straight sets to open the playoffs before edging eighth-seeded Mica Mountain 25-19 ,25-13, 26-28, 25-19 in the quarters.

Fifth-seeded Arcadia advances to play No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills in Saturday’s final. The championship match will start at 3 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News