After months of uncertainty, Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation to move forward with 2020 season

Marshall says that while the season is canceled, his involvement with the kids is not. The Jaguars are making plans to meet players and cheerleaders in small groups and teach them life lessons without taking an unnecessary risk.

“The economy isn’t going to go up or down whether youth sports continues,” Marshall said, adding that officials in college and professional sports are making revenue-based decisions because of the United States’ current economic situation. “Our only reason (to play) is to let them have fun and learn things about life. They can do that without this.”

‘I had to be one of those people that becomes reactive’

TYFSF won’t penalize the Jaguars and 49ers for erring on the side of caution.

“They’re still charter members, they don’t lose their voting rights and they’re eligible to come back and play next season,” Holt said.

Prior to Holt’s decision to go ahead with the season, another TYFSF association, the Tucson Scorpions, decided to move up to Phoenix’s American Youth Football league.

Holt said he felt their decision was “a little hasty,” given that the governor had not yet signed off on the return of youth sports, but said it was a “decision (the Scorpions) have to live with.”