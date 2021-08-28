'Happy and feisty' Ava Fouts pedals on, with goals of growing as a cyclist

It's a thought that resonated deeply with her mom, Julie. “Perfect is boring,” Julie Fouts said.

Cycling has been part of Ava's life for as long as she can remember. At age 2, she would sit in a kid’s bicycle trailer hitched to the back of her dad’s bike when he went riding. She learned how to pedal independently at age 3.

Ava now keeps up with adult cyclist, matching their pace and occasionally passing them on training rides. It's opened up a whole new world of excitement for her, her dad said.

“If there's an adventure or a challenge," he said. "she's the first in line for it.”

Ava’s passion and drive for cycling caught the attention of local former professional cyclist and Homestretch Foundation CEO Kathryn Bertine, who calls Ava both “happy and feisty.”

“When those (traits) come together in a little girl, the world better watch out,” she said.

Ava and Bertine first met in March 2020, when they both were riding separately through Saguaro National Park. As Bertine passed by Ava and Scott Fouts, she waved and commended Ava Fouts on doing a great job.

“As we passed, she jumped into my draft and said, ‘You’re not going to drop me that fast, lady,’” Bertine said.