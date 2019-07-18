The Star is exploring the aftermath of Arizona discontinuing junior-college football. This is Part 1 of a three-part series.

How JC football died in Arizona

Feb. 5, 2018: Maricopa Community College District announces the elimination of football at four schools following the 2018 season, citing financial issues. MCCCD officials tell The Arizona Republic that football makes up 20 percent of the district's total athletic budget and is responsible for more than 50 percent of insurance costs, and that maintaining the programs could cost another $20 million.

The news comes as a surprise: Officials said three months earlier that they were keeping football.

“Although this is a disappointment to our student athletes, coaching staff, and football fans, it is ultimately the right decision for the district and the long-term success of students,” district spokesman Matt Hasson says. “As an essential resource to the community and businesses, MCCCD must be responsible for the financial resources it has been entrusted with.”

June 13, 2018: Pima College announces the 2018 football season will be its last, also budgetary restrictions. Pima athletic director Edgar Soto says the decision was not necessarily prompted by Maricopa's choices.

“Had they not dropped their programs, I think this conversation would still be had because of our budget situation,” Soto says. “For me, in my opinion in looking at everything, it was financial. Football is the costliest sport and one that costs more than any other sport. For me, it was financial when looking at the budget.”

Soto had been tasked with cutting $500,000 from the annual budget. He presented Chancellor Lee Lambert with four budget proposals: Two $1.9 million plans (one with football and one without), a $1.7 million plan and a $1.5 million plan. Lambert chose the costlier plan, but without football.

June 14, 2018: Eastern Arizona College announces it will play the 2018 season while conducting a "careful review" to determine if a schedule is viable. With no Maricopa County schools and Pima College to play starting in 2019, EAC would have needed to travel more — a major bump in costs.

Dec. 1: Pima College plays its final game, a 28-0 loss to Kilgore College in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco. The Aztecs finish 6-4 in their final season after starting 6-0.

Dec. 2: Eastern Arizona College loses to Jones College 27-7 in the Mississippi Bowl, marking the final game played by an Arizona JC football program.

Dec. 5: Arizona Western says that it will eliminate football after being "unsuccessful in carving a sustainable path forward" for the program. The school considered playing schools in California and elsewhere following the collapse of the Western States Football League.

Dec. 11: EAC announces that it will no longer play football. The school says it will honor all scholarships offered to players or assist in a transfer to the schools of their choice.