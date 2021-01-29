Stakes on a plane: Tucson Dragway takes viral Hot Wheels showdown to Pima Air and Space Museum

The first scaled down race been viewed 3.6 million times YouTube since its release last April. The races that followed have also netted big numbers. DeYoung wanted to share the love with other businesses for the most recent race, his first following a six-month break.

The strip invited racers and friends to support the Pima Air and Space Museum, and 50 people turned out one Saturday. When museum officials asked DeYoung what prompted the visit, his answer was simple.

“We all need to stick together. We’re Pima County properties,” DeYoung said.

The track and museum teamed up on a video exploring the connection between one of the track’s race cars and the museum’s bombers and the connections between the car and plane.

Then, “we decided we needed to cross-promote and do the Hot Wheels video there in one of their planes, just to try to work together as two local businesses,” DeYoung said.

The plane was selected by museum officials. The museum’s advertising manager, Brad Elliott, said that while this is the first Hot Wheels race filmed inside the “triple-seven,” the plane has been involved in other important projects. Most recently, the 777 was used to test ozone products designed to quickly disinfect aircrafts between flights.