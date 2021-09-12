Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB
Twins at Yankees 11 a.m. MLB
Rays-Blue Jays or Cardinals-Mets 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ
Padres-Giants or Red Sox-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NFL
Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. Ch 9
Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men's
EPL: Burnley at Everton Noon NBCS
Pittsburgh at Penn State 4 p.m. FS1
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS2
Athletes Unlimited 7 p.m. CBSS
WNBA Wings at Aces Noon NBA
RADIO MONDAY
Football
Jedd Fisch Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)