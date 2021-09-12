 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Twins at Yankees 11 a.m. MLB

Rays-Blue Jays or Cardinals-Mets 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Padres-Giants or Red Sox-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NFL

Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. Ch 9

Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Ravens at Raiders 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men's

EPL: Burnley at Everton Noon NBCS

Pittsburgh at Penn State 4 p.m. FS1

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS2

Athletes Unlimited 7 p.m. CBSS

WNBA Wings at Aces Noon NBA

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where does Arizona go from here after loss to San Diego State?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News