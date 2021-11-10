Coyotes call-ups Ben McCartney and Cam Dineen take varying routes to NHL

The Tucson Roadrunners' 2021-22 season is only a few weeks old, but the proverbial shuttle between Tucson and Glendale is traveling at full speed.

But not every NHL call-up or AHL reassignment is the same story.

On the same day last week, Roadrunners forward Ben McCartney and defenseman Cam Dineen made their NHL debuts with the Arizona Coyotes.

Their paths couldn’t be any more different.

The 23-year-old Dineen dressed 140 times for the Roadrunners over a four-year span. While he missed some games here and there due primarily to minor injuries, he picked up a respectable 12 goals and 39 points while securing Tucson’s blueline on a near nightly basis since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

“We pretty much play all the same systems and stuff like that down in Tucson. So it’s a pretty easy transition,” Dineen told Phoenix-area media after his first NHL outing, a 3-1 Arizona Coyotes loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Dineen said it helped that right to have longtime Tucson teammate Dysin Mayo next to him in an NHL locker room. Mayo earned his first NHL recall just a few weeks earlier, after 258 AHL games over seven seasons — the last six on the Roadrunners’ blueline.