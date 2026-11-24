No. 6 Walden Grove (10-2) at No. 2 Mica Mountain (11-1)

Notable: Walden Grove and Mica Mountain meet for the second time this season, this time with much higher stakes than their Oct. 9 classic. The Red Wolves beat the Thunderbolts 22-21 in one of the biggest upsets of the Arizona high school football season, winning in the final moments on a two-point conversion. Both teams have won every game they’ve played since that shocking Friday night. Mica possesses the higher-scoring and more efficient offense, but Walden’s defense is rock-solid and the Red Wolves find a way to churn out yards on offense, no matter the foe. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Mica Mountain.