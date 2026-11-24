Gila Ridge struck back on a 33-yard passing touchdown to Hayes to reinstate the one-score difference. With 11:05 to play in the fourth quarter, the Red Wolves started their drive at their own 27-yard line.

Walden Grove displayed a masterclass in both a physical, punishing run game and clock management. The Red Wolves produced a 73-yard, 15-play drive that burned eight and a half minutes. They converted three times on third down and once on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line to re-establish a two-score lead.

“That’s who our kids are,” Noble said. “They answered the bell and were ready for the next play. There was never any doubt, never any quit, never of any of that. They were ready to go… I told our offensive coordinator to go finish this thing and our offensive line set the tone and took over… We had to weather the storm and keep punching and those body bows have an effect.”

Sanchez covered nearly the entire final 50 yards by himself, going for two runs in which he ran over or through nearly every Gila Ridge defender. Dobson scored on a toss to give the game its ultimate score of 21-10. Sanchez rushed 14 times for 101 yards. Dobson had all three touchdown rushes, as well as four catches for 100 yards.

Senior defensive back Jeremiah Hayes picked off Soliz on the next drive to secure the Walden win.

With the win, the Red Wolves will travel back to Mica Mountain for their first-ever 4A semifinal game, against a team that desperately wants revenge. However, the potential outcomes of the game are exciting for Noble, Walden Grove and Southern Arizona high school football.