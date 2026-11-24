For the first time in 15 varsity seasons, the No. 6 Walden Grove Red Wolves will be playing football the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Walden Grove took care of business on Friday at home against No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge in the Class 4A quarterfinals, beating the Hawks 21-10 in Sahuarita for their first-ever semifinal appearance in school history by way of an extremely physical run game and an effective defensive game plan.
“These kids deserve it, and I’m so, so proud of them,” Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble said. “I’m so happy for them, so thankful for them. It hasn’t been smooth sailing all year… These guys have stepped up to the challenge that we presented them this year, and we have a tough team that just won’t quit.”
However, the Red Wolves’ path to playoff success wasn’t always so clear.
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Walden Grove entered the offseason news cycle with one of two giant transfers in Southern Arizona. Three-year Salpointe Catholic quarterback Matt Avelar was returning home to the school his brothers attended and excelled at to lead the Red Wolves to the postseason and beyond.
However, Avelar had to sit out five games, so the job fell to sophomore Jace McGee, who led the team to a great win over Sahuarita in the opener, then exited after an injury against Eastmark. Freshman Miguel Alvarez took over in early September to hold down the fort until Avelar returned against Sahuaro.
On Avelar’s first drive of the season after sitting out five games due to his transfer, he went down with an injury after throwing a touchdown pass. He hasn’t played a snap since.
“Our star stud, we were counting on him to lead us,” Noble said. “He played five snaps. I’ll say this though: he’s done so much for us and we wouldn’t be here without him. But man, we wanted him to play so bad.”
Alvarez stepped back into his role after Avelar’s injury. He’s also split time with McGee since the sophomore returned from injury. Walden’s two quarterbacks have led the Red Wolves to a 9-1 record since, including one of the biggest upsets across the state.
On Oct. 9, the Red Wolves marched north to Vail to play then-No. 1 Mica Mountain, the back-to-back defending 4A state champs. Through a combination of great defense, unbelievable playmaking and the inevitable swings of momentum that high school football provides, Walden Grove pulled off a 22-21 upset of the Thunderbolts to ultimately secure a region title and a first-round bye for the playoffs.
Since the Mica win, Walden Grove has rattled off five straight victories, including a physical back-and-forth contest over Gila Ridge on Friday.
The Red Wolves scored first, a 2-yard punch-in from senior athlete Jordan Dobson. Senior linebacker Paul Delgado picked off Gila Ridge senior quarterback Isaac Soliz to set up the Red Wolves in prime scoring position.
Gila Ridge answered with a field goal just before halftime after a key red zone stop from Walden Grove.
Delgado would continue his playmaking streak in the second half. Gila Ridge threatened from the one-yard line after a long completion from Soliz to senior receiver Jack Hayes. The Hawks opted to hand the ball off to senior defensive end and fullback Andy Rodriguez in the heavy formation. Delgado met Rodriguez on the right side and stripped the ball, which resulted in a Walden Grove recovery.
Alvarez found Dobson on the next drive for a 64-yard pass play, flipping the field. Senior running back Dominic Sanchez began to churn for Walden, before Dobson scored again from close range to make the score 15-3.
Gila Ridge struck back on a 33-yard passing touchdown to Hayes to reinstate the one-score difference. With 11:05 to play in the fourth quarter, the Red Wolves started their drive at their own 27-yard line.
Walden Grove displayed a masterclass in both a physical, punishing run game and clock management. The Red Wolves produced a 73-yard, 15-play drive that burned eight and a half minutes. They converted three times on third down and once on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line to re-establish a two-score lead.
“That’s who our kids are,” Noble said. “They answered the bell and were ready for the next play. There was never any doubt, never any quit, never of any of that. They were ready to go… I told our offensive coordinator to go finish this thing and our offensive line set the tone and took over… We had to weather the storm and keep punching and those body bows have an effect.”
Sanchez covered nearly the entire final 50 yards by himself, going for two runs in which he ran over or through nearly every Gila Ridge defender. Dobson scored on a toss to give the game its ultimate score of 21-10. Sanchez rushed 14 times for 101 yards. Dobson had all three touchdown rushes, as well as four catches for 100 yards.
Senior defensive back Jeremiah Hayes picked off Soliz on the next drive to secure the Walden win.
With the win, the Red Wolves will travel back to Mica Mountain for their first-ever 4A semifinal game, against a team that desperately wants revenge. However, the potential outcomes of the game are exciting for Noble, Walden Grove and Southern Arizona high school football.
“I’m excited about our Tucson area teams getting a spot in the 4A state championship; we’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s us,” he said. “(Mica Mountain) is the best team we’ve played all year, and they’re still the reigning champs. If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best and I’m happy for the challenge.”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com