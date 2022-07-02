Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 3 5 a.m. USA
Football
USFL final: Philly vs. Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Yankees at Guardians 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ
Cardinals at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Summer: Heat vs. Kings 2 p.m. NBA
Summer: Lakers vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
U-20: U.S. vs. Dom. Republic 5 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Monterrey at S. Laguna 5 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
Wimbledon, round of 16 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, round of 16 5 a.m. Ch 9
WNBA
Mystics at Sun 10 a.m. ESPN
Storm at Dream Noon NBA
Liberty at Sparks 3 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM*
Cardinals at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)