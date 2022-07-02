 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 3 5 a.m. USA

Football

USFL final: Philly vs. Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Yankees at Guardians 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ

Cardinals at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Summer: Heat vs. Kings 2 p.m. NBA

Summer: Lakers vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

U-20: U.S. vs. Dom. Republic 5 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Monterrey at S. Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

Wimbledon, round of 16 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, round of 16 5 a.m. Ch 9

WNBA

Mystics at Sun 10 a.m. ESPN

Storm at Dream Noon NBA

Liberty at Sparks 3 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon 1490-AM*

Cardinals at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

