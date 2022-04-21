Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend’s TV/radio best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball Ohio State at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN Arkansas at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Football USFL: Michigan vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA

Golf European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB Mets at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

NBA Play. Hawks at Heat, Game 3 4:10 p.m. ESPN Bucks at Bulls, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9 Suns at Pelicans, Game 3 6:30 p.m. BSAZ Suns at Pelicans, Game 3 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Kraken at Wild 5 p.m. NHL

Softball Auburn at Mississippi State 3:30 p.m. SEC Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPNU Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey AHL: Tucson at Bakersfield 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Play. Suns at Pelicans, Game 3 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC Mississippi State at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Football USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 11 UCLA spring game 9 a.m. Pac-12N Penn State spring game 11 a.m. BTN Utah spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N Oregon spring game 1 p.m. Pac-12N Washington State spring game 3 p.m. Pac-12N USFL: Houston at Birmingham 4 p.m. FS1

Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13 Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf LPGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Guardians-Yankees or Giants-Nats 10 a.m. MLB White Sox at Twins 1 p.m. FS1 Mets at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Play. 76ers at Raptors, Game 4 11 a.m. TNT Mavericks at Jazz, Game 4 1:30 p.m. TNT Celtics at Nets, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN Grizzlies at Timberwolves, Game 4 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Penguins at Red Wings 9:30 a.m. NHL Rangers at Bruins Noon Ch 9 Predators at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL Blues at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer (M) EPL: Man.. United at Arsenal 4:30 a.m. USA EPL: Watford at Manchester City 7 a.m. USA Bund.: Dortmund at B. Munich 9:25 a.m. Ch 9 MLS: Chicago at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN

Soccer (W) NWSL: Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13

Softball LSU at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU Arkansas at Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Mississippi at South Carolina Noon SEC Arizona at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12A Auburn at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC Northwestern at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC Texas at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Autos Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN NASCAR race Noon Ch 11

Baseball Nebraska at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN Georgia at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPN2 North Carolina at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN Arizona State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Football USFL: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Noon Ch 4 Jackson State spring game 3 p.m. ESPNU

Golf European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13 Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB R.Sox-Rays or Guardians-Yankees 10 a.m. MLB Mets at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ Brewers at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Play. Bucks at Bulls, Game 4 10 a.m. Ch 9 Warriors at Nuggets, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9 Heat at Hawks, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT Suns at Pelicans, Game 4 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NHL Penguins at Flyers 1 p.m. TNT

Soccer (M) EPL: West Ham at Chelsea 6 a.m. USA EPL: Everton at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. USA MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ESPN MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando 12:30 p.m. ESPN MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. FS1

Softball Ohio State at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN2 LSU at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPNU Washington at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N Missouri at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis SEC men’s championship 11 a.m. SEC SEC women’s championship 1:30 p.m. SEC

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

