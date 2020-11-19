These Tucson restaurants will help put your Thanksgiving meal on the table

Although Thanksgiving might look different from years past, we can still enjoy all the delicious comfort food we wait all year for.
These are some of the Tucson restaurants helping to put Thanksgiving meals on the table. Look over the menu and place your order for a stress-free day.
Pinnacle Peak
6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
All you have to do is order and reheat and it will look like you’ve slaved in the kitchen. Pinnacle Peak slow-cooks their turkeys in an underground mesquite pit oven that produces some juicy and tender meat. For $60 you can get your 14-16 pound turkey. Order a pint of green beans for $3 or pint of roasted garlic mashed potatoes $3 to complete your meal.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 20. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4-9 p.m. Call 296-0911.
Trail Dust Town is offering a special Thanksgiving train ride featuring a turkey bandit. The train ride is available Thursday through Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and cost $3 per rider.
Blue Willow 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
Blue Willow is offering a Thanksgiving feast with food ordered by the pound, pint and quart so you can get just what you need to feed your family. Thanksgiving offerings include: herb roasted turkey breast, maple glazed sweet potatoes, stuffing with sage sausage, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, succotash, cranberry, apricot or apple compote, scalloped potatoes and roasted beet salad. Prices range from $5 to $18. For dessert, choose from apple, pecan or pumpkin pie and chocolate cake for $16-$30.
Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21, and pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 327-7577 to place your order or visit bluewillowtucson.com. Curbside service available.
Charrovida
7109 N. Oracle Road
If you’re looking for 100% plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free dinner options, check out Charrovida. Entree options include vegan stuffed crispy portabellos in a mushroom and poblano crema gravy or beyond carne piccadillo enchilada. Entrees are served with sides of smashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon, cranberry and pepita garnish, pickled nopalito salad or hola hemp vegan tamale stuffing. For dessert: dulce pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney. All for $22.95.
Charrovida is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Nov. 26 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can order this special menu for dine-in or take out Nov. 24-29. Curbside pickup available. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Call 779-1922 or visit charrovida.com for more information.
Gallery of Food Bodega
2522 E. Fort Lowell Road
Small groups can enjoy a farm-to-table Thanksgiving dinner from Gallery of Food Bodega. Prices begin at $295 to feed four to eight people with generous portions and enough for leftovers. Each meal includes vegetarian-style stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, fresh vegetables, bread, cranberry sauce, pecan pie and Magdalena squash pie. All of the sides are made from local gardens and turkeys raised locally from Top-know farms or a Red Bird Free Range Turkey from Colorado.
Place an order by calling 884-5033 by Nov. 20. The meal can be delivered or picked up Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Cup Café
311 E. Congress St.
The Cup Café is offering dine-in service with a prix fixe menu. First course includes a choice of roasted butternut bisque with maple granola and ginger crema or an autumn chopped salad with mixed lettuce, chickpeas, squash, brussels sprouts, provolone, salami, pomegranate and mustard vinaigrette. Second-course options are herb-roasted turkey breast, confit leg and pan gravy; or red-wine-braised beef short ribs with pumpkin seed gremolata; or tarragon-crusted salmon with cranberry chutney; or stuffed delicata squash, tofu, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and pecans served with roasted garlic whipped potatoes with pan gravy, collard greens, brioche stuffing, sweet potato brulee, lemon-parmesan green beans, cranberry sauce upon request. Third course is a choice of pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream or apple-berry crumble with vanilla whipped cream.
Served Thursday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $55; $25 for kids 10 and under. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Call 798-1618 or visit hotelcongress.com for reservations.
Chef Chic
1104 S. Wilmot Road
At Chef Chic, you can get your turkey cooked or just prepped with detailed instructions to cook at home. A 15-pound turkey comes with sausage and sage stuffing, rosemary mashed potatoes, a choice of acorn squash or butternut squash cheddar bread pudding, a choice of maple bourbon sweet potato wedges or apple ginger sweet potato puree, a choice of rolls with cinnamon pecan butter or cranberry relish, and a choice of green beans with pine nuts and basil, or green beans with ginger cashews. For dessert, decide between sour-cream apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon sour-cream topping or pear gingerbread upside-down cake. Cranberry relish included. $300 for a prepped turkey or $350 for cooked turkey, feeds four to six people, add $25 per person for additional guests, add $45 for additional side dishes. Add $150 to make your menu organic.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 3-7 p.m. Curbside pickup available. 406-2757. Delivery available for $25.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
7077 N. Thornydale Road
Dickey’s will have your meal ready on Wednesday for pickup; all you have to do is reheat and set the table. The complete feast includes: Choose from smoked turkey, Cajun-fried turkey, spiral ham ($112) or prime rib ($142) with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls. Feeds seven to nine people. The dinner feast includes: choice of smoked turkey, Cajun-fried turkey, spiral ham ($92) or prime rib ($122) with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. Feeds seven to nine people. If you want to just order the meat and you make the sides, you can do that, too. Smoked turkey, $52; Cajun-fried turkey, $62; spiral ham, $64; prime rib, $92.
Pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order as soon as you can by calling 638-8030 or 866-barbecue.
Pastiche Modern Eatery
3025 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 121
Although Pastiche is booked on Thanksgiving for dine-in, you could order a to-go meal or have Thanksgiving on Friday. Family-style to-go options include: traditional turkey dinner, mesquite smoked dark and white meat turkey, traditional stuffing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, chef’s vegetables and cranberry sauce; Southwest turkey dinner: sliced dark and white meat with stuffing, roasted poblano gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, chef’s vegetables and a jalapeño-orange cranberry sauce. ($120 for four servings, $180 for six servings for traditional turkey dinner and southwest turkey dinner). Other options include Balsamic braised short ribs and sides ($108 for four, $162 for six); baked mac and cheese ($80 for four, $120 for six); Bourbon Salmon with sides ($96 for four, $144 for six). Call to make dine-in reservations for Friday. Holiday specials include: traditional turkey dinner, $30; rotisserie prime rib, $35; osso bucco, $27; pumpkin ravioli $23; balsamic-braised short ribs, $27.
Family-style to-go menu with larger portions must be placed at least 24 hours in advance as they require more prep time. 325-3333.
Charro Steak & del Rey
188 E. Broadway
Choose from take home or dine in. Take-home dinner feeds four to six guests and includes: fully cooked all-natural turkey, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, ancho smoked gravy, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn, six pumpkin tamales with cranberry chutney. Orders must be made no later than Nov. 23, must be pre-paid and will include reheating instructions.
Dine-in special Dia de Gracias features all-natural turkey with ancho gravy or 22 day all natural prime beef, stuffing made with local Barrio bread and Charro tamale, poblano mashed potatoes, Mexican street corn and choice of dessert: pumpkin tamales or pumpkin flan or pumpkin tres leches cake. Wednesday and Thursday from 2-9 p.m. $39; $14.95 children under 10. Reservations required.
Both options can be reserved at charrosteak.com or by calling 485-1922.
El Charro
311 N. Court, 622-1922; 7725 N. Oracle Road #101, 229-1922; 6910 E. Sunrise Drive, 514-1922
A special for Thanksgiving will be offered Nov. 24-29 at all locations. El Ray de la Enchilada filled with roast turkey creamy poblano mole and roasted fall calabacita mixta, served with green chili mashed potatoes and pumpkin tamal with toasted pepitas and dried cranberries. $19.22 per person.
Orders can be placed for dine in or to go at elcharrocafe.com or by calling the specific location. All locations are open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
