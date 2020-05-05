Corporate delivery apps like Grubhub and Postmates are both helpful and popular, but they also charge costly fees for local restaurants who are operating under very slim profit margins.
Resentment between restaurants and these apps has been growing. And it finally boiled over last week when a business owner in Chicago posted a picture of what he claims to be a Grubhub invoice, showing $700 in fees for a $1,100 order. It's worth noting that other owners have had varying experiences, but the fact remains that buying directly from a restaurant is the best way to make sure your money stays local.
Here's a list of Tucson restaurants that have added their own delivery services to respond to the stay-at-home orders and coronavirus pandemic. Now that restaurants are technically able to open on Monday, everything is changing very fast, so you might want to call and verify when you place your order. At the bottom of this list, I've also included some of the pizza places and Chinese restaurants who were already doing delivery. Did I miss you? Send me an email at aberlin@tucson.com.
• Feast: The midtown bistro has a different takeout menu every month, and offers delivery for free within a four-mile radius, $5 within seven miles and $10 within 10 miles. Call for information about days and times for delivery hubs outside of town. Phone: 520-326-9363 / website: eatatfeast.com / address: 3719 E. Speedway
• Zona 78: The east-side Italian restaurant will do deliveries for orders over $40 and within a five-mile radius. There is no delivery fee and their entire takeout menu is available. Phone: 520-296-7878 / website: zona78.com / address: 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road
• Rocco's Little Chicago: The Chicago pizza joint is delivering for a $2 fee within a small radius between Euclid Avenue and Columbus Boulevard from west to east, and between Grant Road and 22nd Street north to south. The delivery menu includes pizza, wing and pasta kits, as well as basic groceries. Last delivery order at 7:30 p.m. Phone: 520-321-1860 / website: roccoslittlechicago.com / address: 2707 E. Broadway
• 5 Points Market & Restaurant: This popular brunch spot is now delivering with a $5 fee. In addition to their breakfast and lunch options, they also have an online market with fresh produce and grocery items. Phone: 520-623-3888 / website: 5pointstucson.com / address: 756 S. Stone Ave.
• Vero Amore: The Neapolitan pizza restaurant in Plaza Palomino is now delivering for free within a three-mile radius. If you're located further, call for more information. The restaurant is now offering family-style meals on many of their menu items, like fettuccine Alfredo, chicken parmigiana and more. Phone: 520-325-4122 / website: veroamorepizza.com / address: 2920 N. Swan Road
• Noble Hops: The Oro Valley bistro and beer bar is now offering free delivery on orders $50 or more within a three-mile radius. If you're outside of that area, you can also call and ask what they're able to do. If you'd like to add alcohol to your order, make sure to call rather than ordering online. Phone: 520-797-4677 / website: noblehops.com / address: 1335 W. Lambert Lane
• Sentinel Peak Brewing Company: The local brewery is delivering within a five-mile radius of each of its two locations, midtown and east side. There is a $5 fee and no minimum order. They're able to deliver their entire menu including beer. Phone: 520-777-9456 (midtown) and 520-749-2299 (east) / website: sentinelpeakbrewing.com / addresses: 4746 E. Grant Road (midtown) and 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road (east)
• Carnitas los Gordos: The east side taqueria, known throughout Tucson as the big pink carnitas bus, is now delivering its tacos by car. There is no fee, only a $25 minimum order, and they're willing to drive within a 20-mile radius. Phone: 520-302-1865 / menu: places.singleplatform.com/carnitas-los-gordos / address: 4545 E. 22nd St.
• Tumerico: The Fourth Avenue location may be temporarily closed, but the original Sixth Street spot as well as the west side La Chaiteria are both open, doing delivery on a limited basis. Call for more information. Phone: 520-240-6947 (Sixth Street) and 520-400-7127 (west side) / website: tumerico.com / addresses: 2526 E. Sixth St. and 1002 W. Congress St.
• Villa Peru: The northside Peruvian restaurant is offering delivery on orders $40 and up. There is a $5 fee, and the entire menu is available including cocktails and beer and wine to-go. Phone: 520-900-7310 / website: villaperutucson.com / address: 1745 E. River Road
• Bazil's: The Catalina Foothills area pizza restaurant is delivering for free in the Foothills, with a $10 minimum order. Phone: 520-577-1100 / website: bazilstucson.com / address: 4777 E. Sunrise Drive
• Borderlands Brewing Company: This downtown brewery is doing online delivery Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. In addition to beer, you can also order merchandise like sticker packs and gift cards. Phone: 520-955-9826 / online menu: squareup.com/store/borderlands / address: 119 E. Toole Ave.
Other local restaurants that have already been doing their own delivery include:
• Chinese: Golden Dragon, Mandarin Grill, Old Peking, Ba-Dar