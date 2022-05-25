Summer is upon us.

That means dreaded warmer temperatures, but also events by the pool, activities happening after sunset and lots of chances to enjoy the A/C.

Check out the grand opening of a new splash pad, a night market at the MSA Annex, a "Stranger Things"-themed laser show, stargazing at Catalina State Park, the return of Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo — and so much more!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo at Caps & Corks

Play three rounds of bingo and try to win some prizes, all while enjoying a drink at Caps & Corks.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Purple Heart Park Splash Bash

Celebrate the grand opening of the Purple Heart Park splash pad at this event hosted by Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee and Tucson Parks and Recreation. There will be free pizza, Eegee's and bounce houses to hop around in. Don't forget about the free backpack giveaway for the first 250 students, too!

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pool Jubilee

To celebrate the 50th birthday of the pool at Oro Mae Harn District Park, Marana Parks and Recreation is hosting a jubilee with free activities, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets from May through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Final Fridays

On the last Friday of each month this summer, Desert Rose Collective will host a sustainable business and educator to help shine a spotlight on living sustainably in the community. There will be music and snacks!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Desert Rose Collective, 135 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

For all the cat lovers: visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for two separate events including cat trivia night and meditation with cats.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 27 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 for meditation

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, which is an ages 18 and up event. $25 for meditation

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!

When: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Public Art & Murals Walking Tour

Explore the public art and murals downtown with this guided walking tour. See the art and learn about the artist and the history of the piece.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at Catalina State Park

The early summer months usually mean clear skies — the perfect time to stargaze outside. Check out this stargazing event with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association featuring several telescopes to observe planets, stars and galaxies. The viewing location is at the trailhead picnic area at the end of the road inside the park.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free event, but Catalina State Park admission may apply

Visit the event page for more information.

Lucid Bloom: An Immersive Art Experience

Artist Christina Thomas created immersive art experience Lucid Bloom to "take you into an active, experientially-abstract, art-centric meditation," which includes live mural painting and music by harpist Adrienne Knauer and musician Lucia Dabdoub. There will also be tarot readings, a "build your own bouquet" flower bar, plus snacks and an art shop!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Subspace Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kiki Deluxe

Head to Club Congress for queer cabaret Kiki Deluxe, packed with music, dance and comedy, this Saturday. The event is hosted by Crystal Stark and Fulta Burstyn with performers and a DJ.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, May 28

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience is a fast-paced, family-friendly exhibition of some very talented dogs doing extraordinary things at the Fox.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $24.50-$44.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Dance Class with Ascend Movement Community

Ascend Movement Community is hosting a free all-levels hip-hop dance class for adults.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: Gotta Dance, 7878 E. Wrightstown Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.