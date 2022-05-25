Summer is upon us.
That means dreaded warmer temperatures, but also events by the pool, activities happening after sunset and lots of chances to enjoy the A/C.
Check out the grand opening of a new splash pad, a night market at the MSA Annex, a "Stranger Things"-themed laser show, stargazing at Catalina State Park, the return of Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo — and so much more!
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Bingo at Caps & Corks
Play three rounds of bingo and try to win some prizes, all while enjoying a drink at Caps & Corks.
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase
Visit the event page for more information.
Purple Heart Park Splash Bash
Celebrate the grand opening of the Purple Heart Park splash pad at this event hosted by Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee and Tucson Parks and Recreation. There will be free pizza, Eegee's and bounce houses to hop around in. Don't forget about the free backpack giveaway for the first 250 students, too!
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Marana Pool Jubilee
To celebrate the 50th birthday of the pool at Oro Mae Harn District Park, Marana Parks and Recreation is hosting a jubilee with free activities, carnival games and food trucks.
When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
The MSA Annex is hosting monthly night markets from May through September, where you'll find more than 60 local artisans, makers and collectors.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Final Fridays
On the last Friday of each month this summer, Desert Rose Collective will host a sustainable business and educator to help shine a spotlight on living sustainably in the community. There will be music and snacks!
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Desert Rose Collective, 135 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
For all the cat lovers: visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for two separate events including cat trivia night and meditation with cats.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 27 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 for meditation
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, which is an ages 18 and up event. $25 for meditation
Visit the event page for more information.
Laser "Stranger Things"
Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the TV show. Get your tickets online!
When: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids
Visit the event page for more information.
Public Art & Murals Walking Tour
Explore the public art and murals downtown with this guided walking tour. See the art and learn about the artist and the history of the piece.
When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.
Cost: $25 for nonmembers
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing at Catalina State Park
The early summer months usually mean clear skies — the perfect time to stargaze outside. Check out this stargazing event with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association featuring several telescopes to observe planets, stars and galaxies. The viewing location is at the trailhead picnic area at the end of the road inside the park.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free event, but Catalina State Park admission may apply
Visit the event page for more information.
Lucid Bloom: An Immersive Art Experience
Artist Christina Thomas created immersive art experience Lucid Bloom to "take you into an active, experientially-abstract, art-centric meditation," which includes live mural painting and music by harpist Adrienne Knauer and musician Lucia Dabdoub. There will also be tarot readings, a "build your own bouquet" flower bar, plus snacks and an art shop!
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Subspace Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Kiki Deluxe
Head to Club Congress for queer cabaret Kiki Deluxe, packed with music, dance and comedy, this Saturday. The event is hosted by Crystal Stark and Fulta Burstyn with performers and a DJ.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on most Saturdays through Aug. 13.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Care and Keeping: Chickens in Arizona
If you've ever thought about owning your own chickens, this upcoming class at Mission Garden might help! Chicken expert Genevieve O'Gorman will discuss topics such as building coops and how to keep chickens cool in the summer. See the full schedule and register online.
When: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $45
Visit the event page for more information.
Tequila Tasting and Painting
Take a clay cup painting workshop with Tipsy Picassos, all while tasting Dulce Vida Organic Tequila. Get tickets online!
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $40
Visit the event page for more information.
Teddy Bear Clinic
Bring your stuffed animal for a "check-up" at Reid Park Zoo, where staff and volunteers will help measure, weigh, vaccinate and bandage the stuffed friend.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28
Where: In the Conservation Learning Center at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Sierra Vista Wine, Beer and Spirits Festival
Take a trip to Sierra Vista for this festival featuring tastings from Arizona vineyards, distilleries and breweries. Tickets purchased in advance include one wine glass and 10 wine sampling tickets. Additional wine sampling tickets and beer tickets will be available at the festival. There will also be live music, plus food available for purchase.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Veteran's Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Music in the Park with Arizona Symphonic Winds
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting the Arizona Symphonic Winds for a "Music in the Park" event this Saturday at Udall Park. The best seats are available before 6:30 p.m., so plan accordingly. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire. This event is for ages 21 and up.
When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, May 28
Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience
Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience is a fast-paced, family-friendly exhibition of some very talented dogs doing extraordinary things at the Fox.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $24.50-$44.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Dance Class with Ascend Movement Community
Ascend Movement Community is hosting a free all-levels hip-hop dance class for adults.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: Gotta Dance, 7878 E. Wrightstown Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.